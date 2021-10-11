Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Not Attend U.K. Event Honoring Princess Diana, Source Says

Don't expect a royal reunion across the pond anytime soon! Contrary to recent reports, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not be visiting London this week for an event honoring the late Princess Diana at Kensington Palace, a spokesperson for Harry tells ET.

The event, which will be hosted by Prince William, was originally scheduled to take place at the same time as the unveiling of Diana's statue at Kensington Palace this past July, which Harry did attend. However, due to COVID-19 limitations, it had to be postponed and drastically scaled back.

According to the source, “There are no plans for [Harry and Meghan] to be in the U.K. for the private donor event.”

While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex won't be in attendance, there will be several VIPs, including Diana's longtime friend, Sir Elton John, as well as members of the Spencer family and donors who helped fund the statue.

Back in July, Harry and William unveiled their mother's statue together in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace.

YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

And while they haven't been back to the U.K. as a couple in some time, Harry and Meghan did travel to New York City last month for a series of events, including a public appearance at Global Citizen Live to promote COVID-19 vaccine equality.

Harry's relationship with his family remains strained after he officially stepped down as a senior member of the royal family earlier this year.

"The relationship between Harry and William is still very much one of distance," Finding Freedom author Omid Scobie told ET last month. "I don't just mean physical [distance], across the Atlantic, but they are not talking that much, and that is exactly how sources close to William have put it."

Scobie added, "I think Harry, as he continues to thrive in his new life, has absolutely no regrets about the way in which he did it, or the decisions in which he made, and that does create this very big gap between the two sides."