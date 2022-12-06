Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Attend Ripple of Hope Award Gala in New York City

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a regal arrival during the 2022 Ripple of Hope Gala on Tuesday. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex walked the red carpet during the event, which was held at the New York Hilton in New York City.

Harry lovingly held an umbrella over he and his wife to shield Meghan from the rain as they stepped out of their SUV and onto the gala's blue carpet.

The Duke of Sussex looked dapper in a smart a Navy blue tuxedo for the occasion. Meghan brought the glam in a white off-the-shoulder dress with a thigh-high slit. Meghan paired the dress with a black clutch and matching black heels. The Archetypes host completed her look with her signature natural makeup and her hair in a low bun.

The duo held hands as they walked the carpet and headed inside for the event. They did not stop for interviews.

Meghan and Harry are two of the evening’s honorees and will receive the Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award which honors their human rights work in mental health, racial injustice, and their social impact through the Archewell Foundation.

The duke and duchess made their arrival in NYC on Monday. The couple, who are parents to Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, touched down at JFK airport via private jet. Upon landing, the duo showed off their airport style as they got into an SUV.

Harry wore a white button-down shirt with black pants as he held on to a backpack, while Meghan rocked an all-black look with chic sunglasses.

Meghan and Harry’s honor comes just days ahead of the release of their six-part Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan.