Prince Charles Goes to Visit Father Prince Philip in the Hospital

Prince Charles checked in on his father, Prince Philip.

ET confirmed that the Prince of Wales visited his father at the King Edward VII hospital in London amid his recovery on Saturday. Charles, 72, was also photographed arriving at the rear entrance of hospital, wearing a light grey suit and blue face mask.

The 99-year-old Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday as "a precautionary measure" on the advice of his doctor after not feeling well, Buckingham Palace said in a statement. A royal source told ET at the time that Philip's illness is not COVID-19 related.

On Friday, another royal source told ET that Queen Elizabeth II's husband would likely "remain in hospital for observation and rest over the weekend and into next week."

"The doctor is acting with an abundance of caution. The Duke remains in good spirits," the source added.

Last year, Charles, as well as son Prince William, contracted the coronavirus. Both fully recovered. Philip and the queen received their COVID-19 vaccinations last month, publicly sharing the news to avoid inaccuracies and further speculation on their health.

Meanwhile, Charles' hospital visit comes the same day that Princess Eugenie shared the first photo of her newborn son and revealed his unique name. The 30-year-old daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson named her and husband Jack Brooksbank's baby boy August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.

Eugenie also shared some background on August's name in her Instagram Stories, writing, "On his grandfather's birthday weekend, thinking of my grandfather, we are introducing our little boy. He is named after his great grandfather and both of his great x5 grandfathers."

