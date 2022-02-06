Prince Charles Celebrates the Queen's "Remarkable Achievement" in Accession Day Message

Prince Charles is honoring his mother, Queen Elizabeth II on her historic achievement. On Sunday, the royal’s oldest son released a statement honoring the monarch's Accession Day. “On this historic day, my wife and I join you all in congratulating Her Majesty The Queen on the remarkable achievement of serving this nation, the Realms and Commonwealth for seventy years,” the statement read.

“The Queen’s devotion to the welfare of all her people inspires still greater admiration with each passing year. We are deeply conscious of the hounour represented by my mother’s wish. As we have sought together to serve and support Her Majesty and the people of our communities, my darling wife has been my own steadfast support throughout.”

The statement continued, “The year of this unprecedented Platinum Jubilee brings an opportunity for us all to come together in celebrating the service of The Queen by whose example we will continue to be led in the years to come.”

"When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service," the 95-year-old royal said in her message celebrating her Platinum Jubilee.

"I was blessed that in Prince Philip I had a partner willing to carry out the role of consort and unselfishly make the sacrifices that go with it," the queen continued. "It is a role I saw my own mother perform during my father’s reign."

Following the queen's remarks, a spokesman for the Prince of Wales said Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall are "touched and honored by Her Majesty's words."

In addition to Saturday’s events, which included a reception at Sandringham House, the royal’s official celebration will be held in June. During her message, the queen shared her excitement about the upcoming events.

"So as I look forward to continuing to serve you with all my heart, I hope this Jubilee will bring together families and friends, neighbours and communities – after some difficult times for so many of us – in order to enjoy the celebrations and to reflect on the positive developments in our day-to-day lives that have so happily coincided with my reign," she said.