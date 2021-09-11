President Joe Biden, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton Reunite to Mark 9/11 20th Anniversary

President Joe Biden and former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton reunited to mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11. The politicians were joined by their wives, First Lady Jill Biden and former first ladies Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton, as they attended the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on Saturday.

During the ceremony, six moments of silence were held, marking when each of the World Trade Center towers was struck and fell. It also marked the times corresponding to the attack on the Pentagon and the crash of Flight 93.

New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer were also in attendance.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, which killed nearly 3,000 people and altered the state of our world forever.

"We never forget. We never forget the children who have grown up without parents. Parents who have suffered without children. Husbands and wives who had to find a way forward without their partners. Brothers, sisters, loved ones," President Biden wrote on Instagram. "Jill and I hold you close in our hearts."

The Obamas also took to their social media to pay their respects to the lives lost on the tragic day.