President Joe Biden and Wife Jill Welcome New Cat, Willow

There's a new member of the first family! On Friday, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden took to Instagram to share pics of her and President Joe Biden's new cat, Willow.

The first lady's press secretary, Michael LaRosa, told CNN that the feline is a short-haired, two-year-old gray tabby, who's named for Dr. Biden's hometown, Willow Grove, Pennsylvania.

Dr. Biden met the cat during a 2020 campaign stop, when Willow jumped on the stage. The owners of the farm where the event was being held noticed the "immediate bond" Dr. Biden and the cat shared, LaRosa said.

"Willow is settling into the White House with her favorite toys, treats, and plenty of room to smell and explore," LaRosa said.

Willow's arrival in the Biden family comes just over a month after the first couple introduced their new puppy, Commander, to the world.

"Meet the newest Biden," President Biden captioned a video of the pup on Instagram.

At the time, LaRosa told CNN that the pure-bred German Shepherd puppy was a birthday gift to the president from his brother, James Biden, and his sister-in-law, Sara Biden. The president celebrated his 79th birthday on Nov. 20.

The Bidens' new pets come after the death of their German Shepherd, Champ, in June.

"He was our constant, cherished companion during the last 13 years and was adored by the entire Biden family," the Bidens said in a statement at the time. "Even as Champ’s strength waned in his last months, when we came into a room, he would immediately pull himself up, his tail always wagging, and nuzzle us for an ear scratch or a belly rub."

"Wherever we were, he wanted to be, and everything was instantly better when he was next to us," the statement continued. "He loved nothing more than curling up at our feet in front of a fire at the end of the day, joining us as a comforting presence in meetings, or sunning himself in the White House garden."

The statement concluded, "We love our sweet, good boy and will miss him always."

LaRosa previously told CNN that the Bidens' other German Shepherd, Major, is currently living in "a quieter environment with family friends" following aggressive incidents with staff.