Pregnant Katy Perry Goes Completely Nude in Moving 'Daisies' Music Video

Katy Perry is baring it all! The 35-year-old singer released her latest song and its accompanying music video on Friday and held nothing back.

As she emotionally belts out lyrics about staying true to herself and growing from negative comments, Perry strips off her ethereal white robe and gown to swim nude by a waterfall.

The result is the "Never Worn White" singer standing totally nude in the water, showing off her bare, burgeoning baby bump. Perry and her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, are expecting their first child together, a baby girl.

Many stars have opted to pose nude while pregnant, including Demi Moore on the cover of Vanity Fair in 1991, Jessica Simpson on the cover of Elle in 2012, Britney Spears on the cover of Harper's Bazaar in 2006, as well as Jenna Dewan, Jodie Turner-Smith, Shay Mitchell, Chrissy Teigen and Kim Kardashian West in pics posted on social media.

Perry posted clips from the music video on Instagram and explained the meaning behind the song in the caption.

"I wrote this song a couple months ago as a call to remain true to the course you’ve set for yourself, regardless of what others may think," she wrote before referencing the coronavirus pandemic. "Recently, it has taken a new meaning for me, in light of what the whole world is experiencing. Each of us is one in more than seven billion, with our own story of strength and resilience to tell."

"'DAISIES' is out now," Perry continued. "I hope it will be the soundtrack to going for your dreams now... especially the ones we left behind."

