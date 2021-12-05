Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence on Walking First Red Carpet in Years at 'Don't Look Up' Premiere (Exclusive)

Jennifer Lawrence is glowing. The actress showed off her baby bump while walking the red carpet at the premiere of her new dramedy, Don't Look Up.

The New York City screening on Sunday, held at Jazz at Lincoln Center, marked the actress' first red carpet movie premiere in quite some time, and she spoke with ET's Rachel Smith about the occasion.

"I'm excited to be here with the whole cast," Lawrence shared with a smile. "I'm so excited for this movie and for people to see it."

Lawrence looked radiant in a light gold embroidered silk Dior dress and shimmering, semi-sheer cape sleeves as she posed for photos on the press line.

Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

The cast, which Lawrence marveled over, includes a number of huge stars including Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep and Jonah Hill, and Lawrence had nothing but praise for getting to watch Streep work.

"I mean, Meryl Streep is the actual greatest actor that has ever lived, and when you watch her in person it only confirms that," Lawrence marveled.

However, it wasn't Streep that left Lawrence in awe the most.

"I think I was more star struck to be around Ariana Grande," Lawrence admitted. "Because our worlds don't really collide with the musicians, and what she does is so different.

"I mean, I sound similar, don't get me wrong -- better even," Lawrence quipped, jokingly adding that she's got her own album in the works: "I'm coming out with something, you'll see."

As for what she's most excited for about motherhood, Lawrence said, "I don't know! I'm just going to have to find out."

Lawrence's rep first confirmed in early September that the actress is pregnant with her first child with husband Cooke Maroney. Lawrence and Maroney got married in October 2019 in Rhode Island.

Lawrence's new film, Don't Look Up, debuts on Netflix Dec. 10.