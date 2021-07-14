Pregnant Cardi B Calls Herself 'Big Momma' as She Dances on Husband Offset in Slow-Motion Video

Kulture's mom and dad had some fun at her lavish third birthday bash! Cardi B has already shared several photos and videos from her daughter's princess-themed birthday party.

On Tuesday night, she also shared a racy video of herself wearing a skintight pink latex dress and grinding on her rapper husband, Offset, as he puts his hands behind his head.

Cardi, who is currently pregnant with her second child, is working her baby bump in the fitted dress.

She jokingly captioned the slow motion clip, "Big momma 😩."

The video also featured a white carriage logo with a "K" for Kulture.

The "Up" emcee has already defended the extravagant soiree after receiving criticism online.

“Yes, why not? Princess parties, unlimited toys, vacations and pools," Cardi tweeted. "My kid loves the pool and I went to the pool like 5 times in my childhood. Different flavor cereal not just Raisin Bran."

Cardi announced her pregnancy last month during a performance at the BET Awards. Watch the clip below for more.