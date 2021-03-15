Post Malone Is All of Us During Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's 'WAP' Performance at GRAMMYs

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion brought "WAP" to the 2021 GRAMMY Awards -- and Post Malone couldn't get enough of it. The "Sunflower" rapper's reaction to Cardi and Meg's performance entertained viewers almost as much as the performance itself.
As Cardi twerked around the stage, the camera cut to Malone, who was cheering from the sidelines with a red Solo cup in hand. "Post Malone vibing to WAP on the side of the Grammy’s stage with a red solo cup is a MOOD," one viewer tweeted.
See more reactions below.
It was a big night for all three artists. Megan was up for a total of four GRAMMYs this year, including for Best New Artist, which she won. Her nominations are for "Savage Remix" with Beyoncé, which is up for Record of the Year and Best Rap Performance and Song.
Megan also performed during the ceremony, as did Cardi, of course, and Malone. Malone earned three nods this year: Album of the Year for Hollywood's Bleeding, and Record of the Year and Song of the Year for "Circles."
