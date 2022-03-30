Police Called to Will Smith's Home Over a Drone

LAPD arrived at Will Smith’s Los Angeles home on Tuesday to investigate a possible drone flying over the residence.

"Yesterday, 03/29/22, at approximately 2:30 p.m., deputies responded to Will and Jada Smith’s residence in Calabasas regarding a drone flying over the property,” a statement provided to ET by the Lost Hills Station that services Calabasas, California, read.

“When they arrived, they contacted private security at the location and searched the area for the drone/operator. They were unable to locate either. It was unknown if Will or Jada Smith were home at the time of the incident.”

The call to the Oscar winner's house had nothing to do with the incident that transpired at the 94 annual Academy Awards, in which Smith slapped Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke about this wife.

On Sunday, the LAPD confirmed in a statement that they were aware of the situation and that Rock declined to press charges. "LAPD investigative entities are aware of an incident between two individuals during the Academy Awards program," the statement read.

"The incident involved one individual slapping another. The individual involved has declined to file a police report. If the involved party desires a police report at a later date, LAPD will be available to complete an investigative report," the statement added.

Smith, 53, apologized to Rock, 57, the Academy and the cast of his film, King Richard, through a statement on Instagram, while the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ released a statement announcing that they were launching a formal review of the incident.

"The Academy condemns the actions of Mr. Smith at last night's show," the statement released on Monday read. "We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct and California law."