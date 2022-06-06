Pippa Middleton Pregnant With Third Child With Husband James Matthews

Pippa Middleton is pregnant again! According to multiple reports, Kate Middleton’s younger sister is expecting her third child with husband James Matthews. Pippa’s baby bump was on display on Saturday during the Party at the Palace concert.

Pippa, sporting a light green dress, was spotted resting her hands on her belly. The mother of two was joined by her husband, her brother, James Middleton, his wife, Alizée Thévenet, and her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton.

The event -- which was part of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations -- was the first time that Pippa and James have been spotted out in a public space since January. So far, the two have not confirmed their baby news, though multiple news outlets have reported.

Chris Jackson/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Pippa and James Middleton during the Platinum Party at the Palace in front of Buckingham Palace on June 4, 2022 in London, England. Pippa Middleton (L) and James Middleton (R) during the Platinum Party at the Palace in front of Buckingham Palace on June 04, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Com

Pippa, 38, and James, 46, tied the knot in 2017. In March 2021, the couple welcomed their second child, daughter Grace. At the time, a source told Hello! magazine, "She's perfect, everyone is overjoyed at such a happy arrival."

Pippa and James are also parents to 3-year-old son Arthur. Shortly after his birth, the writer opened up about her son. "Starting my son Arthur swimming at four months old has given him confidence and enjoyment in water," she shared inside of Waitrose Kitchen magazine.

"He's now six months old, and swimming is one of our favorite activities," she added. "The exercise helps guarantee sound daytime sleeps, and the movement has improved his digestion.”