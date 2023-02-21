Pink Says Daughter Willow, 11, Will Work on Her Upcoming Tour and Make Minimum Wage

Pink is already teaching her daughter, Willow, a valuable lesson -- how to negotiate a better salary.

Appearing on the Today show for the first time since 2012, the GRAMMY Award-winning singer talked about her ninth album, Trustfall, and how her kids, daughter Willow, 11, and son Jameson, 6, will be traveling with her as she tours.

"Willow has a job on tour," Pink said. "We just had to go over minimum wage and it’s different state to state."

Pink said she has to work with her daughter on the art of negotiating.

"I said it’s about $22.50 a show depending how long I go, if I run over. She goes, 'I’ll take $20. it’s easier to do the math.' I’m like, 'That’s not how you negotiate for yourself.' I’m like, 'You’ll take $25 so it’s easier math.'"

In December, the Try singer showed off her daughter, Willow’s, singing skills in a clip posted on Instagram from her daughter’s first recital.

"This 11 year old (11,000 year old soul) blows me away. @oliviarodrigo," the proud mom wrote next to the video. Over the clip of Willow taking the stage were the words, "So proud of this girl (first recital) nailed it."

On the Today show, Pink said the song "Turbulence" on Trustfall speaks directly to mental health journeys, including her daughter's.

"That lyric out there, [from] "Turbulence," almost made me cry," she said, as the song played in the background.

Pink said the song has a different meaning for every listener, and she shared her own.

"I hate telling people what a song is about because it's whatever it's about for you. But for me, it's just speaking to anxiety and walking my daughter through it and down that road," she said, referring to Willow.

Pink went on to share her favorite lyric from "Turbulence," "Even you say you can't, I will watch you dance through this turbulence."

The singer has opened up in the past about her own experiences with anxiety. "I used to get pretty awful panic attacks and I didn’t know what was happening. I didn’t have anybody to talk to about it and I didn’t know what to do," the singer said in a video on Instagram last May. "I would feel like I was having strokes, like, stroke symptoms, it was terrifying."

She said writing songs was one of the things that "saved her life" during that time.

Pink’s tour begins on June 7 in the U.K., with her first U.S. stop in Cincinnati, Ohio, on July 26.