Piers Morgan Storms Off 'Good Morning Britain' Set After Criticism of His Meghan Markle Coverage

Piers Morgan has had a lot to say about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, but didn't take kindly to receiving criticism himself. The 55-year-old British host of Good Morning Britain stormed off the set of the morning show on Tuesday after receiving criticism from his co-presenter, Alex Beresford.

Morgan previously slammed the Duchess of Sussex for her tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, declaring on GMB, "I'm sorry, I don't believe a word she says, Meghan Markle."

It was Morgan's tirade against Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, that caused the outspoken TV personality's co-presenter to call him out on Tuesday's show.

"I think that we need to all take a step back. And I understand that you don't like Meghan Markle. You've made it so clear a number of times on this program. And I understand that you've got a personal relationship with Meghan Markle, or had one and she cut you off," Beresford said of Morgan, who has previously revealed he knew Markle prior to her life as a royal. "She's entitled to cut you off if she wants to. Has she said anything about you since she cut you off? I don't think she has, but you continue to trash her."

At this point, Morgan got up from his seat and walked off the set, declaring, "OK, I'm done with this. Sorry. See you later. Sorry, can't do this."

Beresford continued after Morgan had left the set, saying, "This is absolutely diabolical behavior. I'm sorry, but Piers spouts off on a regular basis and we all have to sit there and listen -- 6:30 to 7 o'clock yesterday was incredibly hard to watch."

Piers Morgan just walked off the Good Morning Britain set (!!!) after co-presenter Alex Beresford defended Harry and Meghan and condemned Piers' treatment of them in yesterday's programming pic.twitter.com/mH75J8ND4O — Chris Rickett (@chrisrickett) March 9, 2021

Morgan later took to Twitter to respond to people calling out his hypocritical behavior after years of digging into guests and co-presenters on GMB.

"I just prefer not to sit there listening to colleagues call me diabolical," Morgan replied to one commenter.

He added that he "went for a little cool-down," adding that he later came back to have a discussion.

Morgan later returned to the set where he spoke with Beresford and the other co-presenters in a heated debate.

Good Morning Britain also featured an interview with Markle's estranged father, Thomas Markle, during Tuesday's show.

The couple's explosive Oprah interview has received a polarizing response around the globe.