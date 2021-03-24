Pierce Brosnan Cast as Dr. Fate in DC's 'Black Adam'

Pierce Brosnan has played a billionaire thief, one of Meryl Streep's lovers and James Bond, but he's never played a superhero -- until now. Brosnan is joining the cast of Black Adam as Dr. Fate, ET can confirm.

Black Adam stars Dwayne Johnson as the titular DC antihero and longtime Shazam adversary, exploring his origins as a slave in Kahndaq more than 5,000 years ago -- whereupon he's imbued with powers of the gods -- and in modern day, seeing him go head-to-head with the Justice Society of America.

In the comics, Kent Nelson discovers the tomb of a wizard named Nabu and, donning his magical Helmet of Fate, becomes Dr. Fate, a founding member of the Justice Society. Brosnan's casting rounds out the film's JSA, which also includes Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher and Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone.

On Sunday, Johnson revealed on Instagram that Black Adam is three weeks out from filming. "What a journey it's been," he said, revealing the first page on his script for the movie.

Johnson's Jungle Cruise helmer, Jaume Collet-Serra, is directing.

Brosnan's casting comes the day after Helen Mirren joined the cast of the Shazam! sequel, Fury of the Gods, as the villainous Hespera. As for when Shazam (Zachary Levi) and Johnson's Black Adam will meet onscreen? Only time will tell.