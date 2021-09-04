Phoebe Waller-Bridge Will Crusade With Harrison Ford in 'Indiana Jones 5'

Our entry for the "change one word in the title to improve a movie" meme was always Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Fleabag, but blessedly, we're instead getting a whole new installment in the franchise co-starring Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Waller-Bridge will join Indy himself, Harrison Ford, in the forthcoming fifth Indiana Jones movie, Disney announced on Friday. Best known for her award-winning turn as star and creator of Fleabag, Waller-Bridge also voiced the droid L3-37 in Solo: A Star Wars Story, which is its own fun connection to Ford's iconic filmography.

"When you add Phoebe, a dazzling actor, brilliant creative voice and the chemistry she will undoubtedly bring to our set, I can't help but feel as lucky as Indiana Jones himself," director James Mangold said in a statement. No details yet on what role she'll play.

The studio also confirmed John Williams, who's scored every Indiana Jones movie since Raiders of the Lost Ark, will return as composer, which producer Steven Spielberg had revealed to ET way back in 2016. "I'm thrilled to be starting a new adventure, collaborating with a dream team of all-time great filmmakers," Mangold adds now. "Steven, Harrison, Kathy, Frank, and John are all artistic heroes of mine."

Indiana Jones 5 will hit theaters on July 29, 2022.