Phil Rosenthal Returns for a Third Course of 'Somebody Feed Phil' (Exclusive Trailer)

Phil Rosenthal is back with another season of tasting the world in his Netflix food and travel series, Somebody Feed Phil. ET has the exclusive first look at season three, which sees the Everybody Loves Raymond creator traveling to Canada, England, Morocco, South Korea and even around the United States.

As the trailer promises, the new episodes will feature “new food, new friends, more laughs” and the “same Phil.” “I’ve never seen anything like this in my life,” Rosenthal says as the video cuts to highlights of his all-new culinary adventures, which includes devouring pizza with his daughter, Lily, in Chicago, try tteokbokki with K-pop star Eric Nam in Seoul, and taste the local delicacies of London, Marrakesh and Montreal.

When season two came out in the summer of 2018, it filled a sudden void left by the unexpected death of food and TV personality Anthony Bourdain. “He is irreplaceable. I am nowhere near the journalist he was, the writer that he was, the adventurer that he was,” Rosenthal told ET at the time. “I can only present a type of food and travel show from my point of view.”

His point of view happens to be filled with optimism, the understanding of other cultures and the common thread that we’re not so different from one another. Ultimately, the goal of his series is to encourage Americans to travel more and embrace the world around them.

While that may be harder to do amid the coronavirus outbreak, which has forced people to shelter in place and limited travel from country to country, Somebody Feed Phil let’s viewers get a peek of what there is to explore once everyone is able to safely move around again.

Somebody Feed Phil: The Third Course debuts Friday, May 29 on Netflix.