Phil Collins Bids Farewell to Fans at Final Genesis Concert

Phil Collins has taken the stage with Genesis for the last time. On Saturday, the 71-year-old drummer and singer performed with his rock band at London's O2 Arena, the last stop on the group's The Last Domino? Tour, which came after a 14-year hiatus.

Phil, who performed the show while sitting down due to ongoing health issues, was onstage with Genesis bandmates Mike Rutherford and Tony Banks throughout the show. The musician's son, 20-year-old Nic Collins, played drums in his dad's place.

"Tonight is a very special night. Of course, we're playing in London. It's the last stop of our tour, and it's the last show for Genesis," Phil told the crowd. "It's difficult for us to believe that you still came out to see it. I guess after tonight we've all got to get real jobs."

Following the performance, Phil's daughter, 33-year-old Lily Collins, took to Instagram to celebrate her dad's career.

"Tonite [sic] marks the end of an era. To have witnessed this last show was truly the memory of a lifetime and an event I shall hold in my heart forever," Lily wrote. "Endlessly grateful doesn’t begin to do it justice. So much love was left on that O2 stage and an even bigger amount shared between an audience who didn’t want it to end."

"Thank you @genesis_band for the memories, thank you dad for being such an inspiration and thank you @nic_collins for making me the proudest sister there is," she continued. "50 years of songs later and still generations more to celebrate you long after this tour has finished..."

In a September interview with BBC Breakfast, Phil, who suffered a spine injury in 2007, said he could "barely hold a [drum] stick with this hand," adding, "I'm kind of physically challenged a bit, which is very frustrating because I'd love to be playing up there with my son."

Speaking to The Guardian around the same time, Phil reflected on how his health struggles impacted the shows.

"Of course, my health does change things, doing the show seated changes things," he said. "But I actually found on my recent solo tours, it didn’t get in the way; the audience were still listening and responding. It’s not the way I would have written it, but it’s the way that it is."