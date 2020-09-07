Peter Weber's 'Bachelor' Exes Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison Prewett Reunite for Picnic Date

No hard feelings here! Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison Prewett have reunited, and this time it isn't to win Peter Weber's heart. The two former Bachelor contestants got together to have a nice picnic and a girls' night. The two reality stars shared photos and video of their time together on their Instagrams on Tuesday, sharing how much fun they had.

"Quarantine really has been testing how creative I can get with being spontaneous," Sluss captioned a slideshow of pics of her and Prewett. "I love finding new spots to enjoy a picnic & sunset... especially with this cutie as my date 😉💕."

Prewett, on her end, also posted several pics, captioning her shots: "On a date.. kinda nervous 👉🏼👈🏼."

Sluss also shared video of their "baking night," where they made homemade cookies, cinnamon bread and Twix bars.

"Nite time cuddles & cookies and more desserts to come," she captioned a photo of Prewett with her hands up in front of the TV.

Both Sluss and Prewett appeared in Weber's season of The Bachelor. Weber is currently dating Kelley Flanagan, who was sent home before the finale, where he got engaged to Sluss.

That engagement ended and Weber briefly dated Prewett, who was his runner up, before deciding to quarantine with Flanagan in Chicago, Illinois, which caused romance rumors to circulate between the pair.

Weber confirmed his relationship with Flanagan in May, sharing a sweet photo of the two together. The couple opened up about their love on the premiere of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons Ever! last month.

"Post-show, honestly I'm doing good. I'm extremely happy. It feels so good to be able to say that, and I'm just very hopeful for the future," Weber said. "This is my girl."

Flanagan added that things didn't work out for them on The Bachelor, but it's "all water under the bridge."



"I am very, very happy with this one," Weber gushed.

