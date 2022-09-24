Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan Dance the Night Away at Gala Honoring Tyler Cameron's Late Mother

The heart wants what the heart wants.

Just over a month after sparking reconciliation rumors, Bachelor Nation alums Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan were at it again, this time dancing the night away in Florida at a gala in honor of Taylor Cameron's late mother.

Weber and Flanagan attended the Andrea C. Cameron Foundation's annual gala Thursday night, and the seemingly now friendly exes didn't just enjoy a casual hangout, they busted out some fancy moves on the dance floor as if cameras for Dancing With the Stars were rolling.

The Instagram account Bachelornation.Scoop posted the video, which is set to Elton John and Britney Spears' duet of "Hold Me Closer." Flanagan wore a pleated dress featuring a one-shoulder neckline while Weber donned a classic look with a white dress shirt, bow tie, cuff links and tuxedo pants.

They smiled and laughed throughout the dance number captured by a 180-degree rotating camera. At one point, Weber even dips Flanagan, who embraces the move and kicks up her heel. Weber would later take to his Instagram Stories and post photos of himself, Flanagan and other friends.

Flanagan's Story showed off her dress, and she also posted a photo on her main grid featuring Cameron.

The Weber-Flanagan reunion comes a little over a month after they hit up a Chicago Cubs game back in August. A source told ET at the time that they "have been spending some time together again" more than a year after their split.

"They were at the Chicago Cubs game together on Wednesday, Aug. 10, with one of Kelley's good friends," the source said of the exes.

Weber and Flanagan dated on his season of The Bachelor, which aired in 2020. Though Weber broke up with Flanagan during the season, the pair reconnected when things didn't work out with his initial pick, Hannah Ann Sluss, or his runner-up, Madison Prewett. The pair called it quits in Dec. 2020, a development Weber announced on Instagram.

Months after their breakup, Flanagan said that she would not be "in communication" with Weber post-split. What's more, Flanagan said in another interview that things with Weber had ended "on really bad terms."

"It ended really badly. I essentially went off on him," she said on the Chicks in the Office podcast. "I went off and I essentially said, 'Get the hell out of my life... lose my number.'"

After Flanagan's comments, Weber said the whole thing was "very calculated."

"I thought after hearing how it went that it was very trying to push for a headline," Weber said in his Bachelors in the City podcast. "Very calculated, very disingenuous. That's too bad. I didn't necessarily expect that from Kelley."

Fast forward to now, seems the post-split drama's all water under the bridge.