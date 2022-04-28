Pete Davidson Shows Kim Kardashian Support in Courtroom Amid Blac Chyna Trial

Kim Kardashian is getting some special support amid her time in court. As closing arguments began in Blac Chyna's lawsuit against the Kardashian family on Thursday, Pete Davidson was in the gallery at the courthouse to show his support.

After Chyna's attorney, Lynne Ciani, made her closing arguments -- which lasted over an hour -- the Kardashian-Jenner family's attorney, Michael Rhodes, responded in kind. It was a long day in court, and amid the proceedings, Kim and sister Kylie Jenner took a moment to walk to the back of the gallery to say hi to Pete.

Pete hugged his lady love and her sister in court briefly, and was reportedly spotted sharing a kiss with her in the hallway after closing arguments had ended.

Pete Davidson joined Kim Kardashian at L.A. Superior Court today. He embraced/kissed her in hallway after closing arguments ended in Blac Chyna defamation trial.



They left through secure exit with sheriff's escort. — Nancy Dillon (@Nancy__Dillon) April 28, 2022

Thursday marked the ninth day of the trail, and the jury will begin deliberation on the case tomorrow morning.

The closing arguments signaled the near-end to the tense and frequently emotional courtroom battle between Chyna and the Kardashian family. Chyna first filed the $100 million civil suit in October 2017 against Rob (for assault, battery, harassment) and his family (defamation), claiming, for starters, that the "Kardashian-Jenner family became media predators, sl**-shaming her on social media and killing her hit television show, "as a form of "revenge" for leaving Rob.

The trial has seen Chyna, Rob, Kim, Kylie, Khloe, Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble take the stand, along with numerous TV execs. For more on the contentious case, see the video below.