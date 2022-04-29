Pete Davidson Makes Kanye West, Chris Rock Jokes During Return to Stand-Up

Pete Davidson is back on the stage. For the first time in three years, the Saturday Night Live star took the stage to perform Thursday on the sold-out first night of Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival at the Hollywood Bowl.

It didn't take long for the comedian to reference girlfriend Kim Kardashian's ex, Kanye 'Ye' West. Davidson opened his set with jokes about the rapper telling Davidson that Davidson had AIDS and that he believed West because West is a genius. He further joked that being humiliated is weird when you can't do anything about it.

As fans know, Davidson had been on the receiving end of disses from West in real life -- including in his new music videos for "Eazy" -- after he started dating Kardashian. During his set, the comedian recalled going to a basketball game in December 2021 with Chris Rock and Jon Stewart, noting that's what he calls "before time."

"Before life was over," he added, noting that he and Rock had terrible things happen to them afterward. For his fellow comic, that was the now-infamous slap from Will Smith at the 2022 Oscars. As for Davidson, it was having his head cut off in one of West's music videos.

Davidson further joked about Jack Harlow collaborating with West and shared he's not upset about it despite his friendship with Harlow. However, Davidson added, if his King of Staten Island co-star, Bill Burr, went to West's Sunday Service, he said it would be a different story.

The comedian's stage return is also his most recent comedy performance given that he has not appeared in the last two SNL episodes.

Still, his acting resume is growing with roles, including in upcoming films like Bodies Bodies Bodies, Good Mourning and Meet Cute with Kaley Cuoco.

Meanwhile, ET has learned that West has been keeping busy with self-care. "Kanye has been laying low and focusing on healing. He is trying to disconnect from all the drama that happened between him and Kim," a source said. "He is focused on taking care of himself, getting healthier, and removing himself from all the craziness. He cares deeply about his family and kids. They are his number one priority and he's working on himself."