Pete Davidson Has a Kim Kardashian Candle in His Bedroom

Pete Davidson made a telling home decor decision during a recent virtual interview. Earlier this week, the 28-year-old comedian chatted with NBCLX's Tabitha Lipkin, and she posted a behind-the-scenes clip to TikTok of Davidson rearranging his shot and moving a Kim Kardashian prayer candle into frame.

"I just want to make sure I don't have underwear [in the shot]," Davidson said as the clink of the candle's glass case was heard.

Lipkin also confirmed Davidson's decision in the post, writing, "Pete Davidson moved the Kim Kardashian candle into view before my interview with him!"

For a better shot: pic.twitter.com/s6qKsIjjBC — Tabitha Lipkin (@TabithaLipkin) February 8, 2022

Also in the clip, the Saturday Night Live star revealed that he's leaving his Staten Island apartment behind for another New York borough.

"Sorry, I'm moving so my place is disgusting," he shared. "I'm moving to Brooklyn. I'm very excited. I love Staten Island, but it takes too long to get over the bridge."

Though Davidson didn't mention Kardashian during this interview, he recently referred to the 40-year-old makeup mogul as his "girlfriend" for the first time publicly.

"I don't have Instagram or Twitter or any of that stuff. So, most of my daily life is getting into cars and showing up to a set," Davidson told PEOPLE (The TV Show!). "Or, if I'm off, I just either hang with my friends or chill with my girlfriend inside. So I don't do much."