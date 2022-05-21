Pete Davidson Confirms His Exit From 'Saturday Night Live' in Emotional Message

Pete Davidson is officially closing the doors of Studio 8H. After reports emerged on Friday that he would be leaving Saturday Night Live, the comedian addressed the news himself through an emotional message on Dave Sirus' Instagram account ahead of his final show.

"This video was taken 8 years ago. Jerrod sent it to me last night and it made me super emotional in the best way. In the video I had just gotten back from doing my very first update and sketch," the message began alongside a video of him and Jerrod Carmichael hugging.

"It’s crazy to think that today I’ll be doing my last one. When I got the show I was 20 years old and I had no idea what I was doing. I still don’t but especially back then. I wasn’t really a sketch performer I was just a stand up. I knew I could never keep up or go toe to toe with a Kenan Thompson or a Kate McKinnon so I was super scared at figuring out what I could possibly bring to or do for such a historic, respected show and platform. I figured since I’m a stand up I’ll just try my stand up and personal bits on Weekend Update as myself and I’m so glad I did. I got to share so much with this audience and literally grow up in front of your eyes."

"We were together through the good and the bad, the happiest and the darkest of times. I owe Lorne Michaels and everyone at SNL my life. Im so grateful and I wouldn’t be here without them. I appreciate you guys always having my back and sticking up for me even when that wasn’t the popular opinion. Thank you for always believing in me and sticking by my side even when it seemed comical. Thank you for teaching me life values, how to grow up and for giving me memories that will last a lifetime. SNL is my home. I’m so happy and sad about tonight’s show. For so many reasons I can’t explain. Can’t wait to be back next year in a Mulaney musical number."





Off the air, Davidson has also amassed a fanbase that touches an enigmatic number of Hollywood's corners. In 2018, he announced his engagement to singer Ariana Grande, but the couple called it quits later that year. Grande released a song titled "Pete Davidson" prior to their breakup and later thanked the comedian for their relationship in her viral hit, "Thank U, Next."



The comedian is now dating reality star Kim Kardashian, who hosted a 2021 episode of the series. Since then, he's made far fewer appearances on the show, but has garnered attention for his new Kim-centered tattoos and branding.



Davidson has also already proved himself as a creator outside of SNL. His 2020 dramedy film, The King of Staten Island, told the semi-autobiographical story of Davidson's youth in Staten Island after losing his father to the 9/11 attacks. Now, he's set to write, star and executive produce Bupkis, a live-action, half-hour comedy that is "a heightened, fictionalized version" of his real life. The show is co-produced by SNL leader Lorne Micheals and will premiere on Peacock later this year.