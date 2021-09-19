'PEN15' Cast Jokes About 'Pumping and Dumping' During Emmys 2021 (Exclusive)

We are constantly amazed by the real-life super heroes that are moms and the ladies of Pen 15 are no exception. Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle spoke with ET ahead of Sunday night's 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards about motherhood and what they had to do to get through TV's biggest night, like a little pumping and dumping.

"We both have babies at home that are waiting for milk," Konkle shared. "And he was up all night last night, so I think I might go home," Erskine added.

And that meant that the pair had to do some "pumping and dumping" to be able to enjoy their time at the Emmys.

"A lot of pumping during the ceremony, not kidding," Konkle said. "A lot of coolers."

But just because they won't be partaking in any celebratory libations, that doesn't mean they won't be enjoying themselves. The Emmy-nominated co-stars have their eyes on some after-show snacks.

"But I might get Taco Bell or In-N-Out right after," Erskine gushed. "That's how I'm going to celebrate."

These two aren't the only moms pumping and dumping at the show. Ahead of tonight's event, This Is Us star Mandy Moore shared a photo of her breast pump on Instagram Story with the caption, "Tonight's MVP accessory."

The 37-year-old actress has been open about her experience with breastfeeding on Instagram.

"Breastfeeding is not always smooth sailing (clogged ducts, timing life around feedings, pumping for when I’m at work, etc… ) but nursing this baby boy for the past nearly 6 months has been a beautiful, messy and an oh so rewarding experience I will treasure forever," she wrote in a post in honor of National Breastfeeding Week last month.

Moore talked to ET about filming the final season of the NBC series, which is nominated for Best Drama Series at this year's ceremony, and gushed about motherhood.

"It's already tears. Tears for the material and tears for the fact that we're leaving this family. This family is disbanding. But we have many, many months and episodes to shoot," she said of the final episodes, adding that it will be an "insane" breakdown at the end of filming.

As for becoming a mother earlier this year, she noted that her life has changed "in every imaginable way." "It's the greatest thing ever. This stuff is fantastic, I am so happy to be at parties like this, but nothing is as satisfying," she marveled.

Hear more about Moore as a mom, in the video below.

The 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards airs live Sunday, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS and Paramount+.