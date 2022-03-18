Peek Inside Rob Kardashian's Batman Birthday Celebration

Rob Kardashian had a Batman-themed bash for his 35th birthday. The reality star's birthday was on Thursday, and his famous family took to their Instagram Stories to show how they celebrated.

Both Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian revealed the theme of Rob's party, by posting a pic of his Batman cake. In addition to a photo of the superhero, the cake featured a plaque that read, "Happy Birthday Rob!!!"

Kourtney's fiancé, Travis Barker, also took part in the birthday celebrations. In fact, he posted a photo of the sleek black bike he and Kourtney gifted her younger brother.

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Instagram / Travis Barker

Earlier in the day, Rob's family gushed over him on social media, with Kim Kardashian noting that "words can’t even describe how special you are."

Kim also referenced Rob's 5-year-old daughter, Dream, writing, "I love how our daughters are besties! Seeing u be the best dad makes me so happy! Dream is so lucky to have you just like we all are!"

Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian celebrated "the best brother in the world," writing, "You’ve been my best friend since the minute you were born and sorry to break this to you but we will Be best friends until the end of time, through every lifetime. You’re stuck with me kiddo."

Rob's mom, Kris Jenner, also got in on the birthday love, praising her her son for growing "into the most beautiful soul, the best father ever, the most amazing brother, uncle, grandson, and friend."

While Rob appeared on Keeping Up With the Kardashians often in its early days, he's largely stayed out of the limelight in recent years, instead opting to focus on his mental and physical health and his daughter.

As such, the family told Variety that Rob won't be a main cast member on their new Hulu series, The Kardashians, though he may appear in a cameo.