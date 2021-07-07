Peacock Announces New 'Bridgerton'-Inspired Dating Show 'Pride & Prejudice'

Old school dating! Peacock is bringing all the charm and sophistication of early 1800s England to the reality TV landscape.

The streaming platform announced their new dating series, Pride & Prejudice: An Experiment in Romance, on Wednesday. Seemingly inspired by dramas like Bridgerton, this Regency-style reality series will see one woman taking on the role of heroine as charming men vie for her affections.

"Peacock has announced that it will embark on a venture in romance this social season," read the network's announcement, released in the style of a Lady Whistledown-like formal missive on decorative, peacock-emblazoned stationary.

"An as-yet-unknown heroine search for love will be chosen to be part of a ground breaking social experiment to find her faithful duke," the announcement explained. "Hopeful suitors are invited to a land fit for a princess, with the prospect that one will earn the admiration of our fair maiden."

The announcement added that, "With the help of her court, our heroine will determine who most deserves to vie for her heart."

Peacock

The series will transport the contestants to the Regency period of England -- specifically 1810 to 1820 -- and will take place in a lavish castle on an idyllic countryside.

Suitors will enjoy boat rides on the lake, scenic carriage rides through the rolling hills, and will communicate via handwritten letters -- all to really get into the spirit of life at the time.

The network describes the show as "a time-traveling quest for love," that will examine whether or not "the ultimate romantic experience will find them true love."

Those who wish to participate in the unique series can apply here. Although the announcement cautioned, "Only noble suitors are encouraged to take on this profound and thrilling quest, should they have the vigour to out-romance the rest."

