Paula Abdul Dishes on Her 'Spectacular' 60th Birthday Plans, Judging 'American Rescue Dog Show' (Exclusive)

Paula Abdul has some big plans to celebrate her 60th birthday. ET's Matt Cohen spoke to the singer ahead of the June 19 milestone, and she revealed her ideas for her big day.

"I'm gonna do something big," Abdul told ET. "Maybe charter a yacht or go somewhere exotic [and] take some friends."

Even with those fun plans in mind, Abdul quipped, "Knowing me, I'll stay home, be with my dogs." The singer went on to assure ET, though, that she'll make sure to venture out for some celebrations.

"I wanna do something fun and something spectacular," she said. "Every day we [should] celebrate ourselves. We are above ground. We are living. We are healthy. You know what? We're celebrating really important things in life."

While she may not spend her birthday inside with her pups, Abdul will be surrounded by furry friends when she serves as a celebrity judge on ABC's The American Rescue Dog Show. She'll be joined by Yvette Nicole Brown and Leslie Jordan in the role, and the trio will judge dogs in categories like Best In Underbite and Best In Snoring.

"My heart's gonna be melting [over] the cute factor, of course, and the sweet factor," Abdul said. "I wish I could take all of these dogs home. Honest to God. But I love the categories... The categories are fantastic. We'll have fun for sure. We will be awwing and oohing and oh my God-ing."

Abdul added that the whole experience is "a treat" for her.

"I have rescued dogs for decades. They're so special," she gushed. "I hope that this show actually makes everyone tune in and that everyone adopts a dog. They're magical. They're so sensitive to our human feelings and they make everything better. I can't imagine life without rescuing dogs. I really can't. I have the coolest rescue dogs."

The American Rescue Dog Show premieres May 25 on ABC.