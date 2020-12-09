Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Shares a Sweet Tribute to 'The Most Beautiful Soul' on His Birthday

Paul Walker's daughter Meadow celebrated his birthday on Saturday with the sweetest throwback photo of her and her late father, as well as her annual call for fans to "do good" in his honor.

Meadow posted an adorable shot of her father holding her as a baby on Instagram, noting of their matching blue eyes and undeniable likeness, "the moment I realized we are twins. happy birthday to the most beautiful soul."

The actor's daughter received an outpouring of support on her post, including heartfelt messages from former co-stars of the Fast & Furious franchise star, who would have turned 47 on Saturday..

"The most beautiful," Jordana Brewster commented on the photo, while Nathalie Emmanuel shared a string of hearts and stars emoji.

Meadow also shared her annual call to action for Walker's friends and fans, tagging Brewster, Emmanuel, Vin Diesel, Kaia Gerber, Diana Silver and more on a second post.

"In honor of my dad’s birthday, I’m kicking off our annual do good challenge," she shared. "This year, I’m keeping it simple and close to my heart. I am so blessed to be in love with my best friends. thank you Diva and Morgan for working on this project with me to capture a snippet of our friendships. my friendships are my foundation. they are my family. tell your friends you love them and acknowledge them for standing by your side no matter what. #DoGood #BeGood."

Paul died on Nov. 30, 2013, as a passenger in a single-car crash with friend and driver Roger Rodas in Valencia, California. In 2017, Meadow -- whom Paul shared with ex Rebecca Soteros -- settled a wrongful death lawsuit with Porsche over the fatal accident.

See more about the father-daughter duo in the video below.