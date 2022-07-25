Paul Rudd on Bill Murray, Jonathan Majors Joining 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' (Exclusive)

During San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Paul Rudd and director Peyton Reed showed the first trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which gave fans a first look at Jonathan Majors and Bill Murray in the upcoming threequel. Backstage, the two spoke to ET’s Matt Cohen and opened up about their upcoming roles as Kang the Conquerer and a mysterious new villain, respectively.

Starring Rudd as Scott Lang along with Evangeline Lilly as Hope Van Dyne, Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet Van Dyne and Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang, the newest installment in the Ant-Man film series will see the entire family exploring the Quantum Realm as they encounter strange creatures and unexpected foes while going on an adventure that will push the limits of what they thought was possible.

When it comes to Murray joining the franchise (and reuniting with Rudd after the two both starred in Ghostbusters: Afterlife), Reed says, “For the role he’s playing, he was our one and only choice.”

“We both grew up with his movies, obviously, as everyone of a certain generation did. He is just fantastic in the movie. He’s great,” the director gushes.

“He is the greatest,” Rudd adds.

Marvel Studios

As for Majors, who was first introduced as Kang in Loki season 1 before making his film debut in Quantumania as the MCU’s newest big bad, Rudd had nothing but praise.

“Jonathan’s a great actor. And what he kind of brings to this role -- there are a lot of people who know about Kang that have read the comics and they know what an intimidating and impressive dude that guy is, so Jonathan kind of really embodies that,” Rudd says.

“He brings a whole new dimension to all of this, and it was fun working with him,” the actor continues, noting that “this feels big” before Reed cut him off.

“Stop it. That’s it,” the director says.

Later, Majors spoke with ET to share how he’s upping the ante, especially as Kang. “Go to work every day, do the scene work, have fun with the crew, have fun with the cast, and conquer,” he quips.