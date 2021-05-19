Paul Mooney, Comedian, Actor and Writer, Dead at 79

Paul Mooney, a comedian, actor and writer best known for his work with Richard Pryor, has died. He was 79.

Mooney died Wednesday morning at 5:30 a.m. after suffering from a heart attack at his home in Oakland, California, his rep confirms to ET. The comedian had also reportedly been suffering from dementia.

"Thank you all from the bottom of all of our hearts ...you’re all are the best!" a message posted to Mooney's Twitter account on Wednesday reads. "Mooney World .. The Godfather of Comedy - ONE MOON MANY STARS! .. To all in love with this great man.. many thanks."



Mooney was best known for his work as the head writer on The Richard Pryor Show. He also wrote for shows like In Living Color, Good Times, The Larry Sanders Show, Chappelle’s Show and Real Husbands of Hollywood. In addition to comedy, Mooney appeared as an actor in movies like The Buddy Holly Story, Bustin' Loose, Hollywood Shuffle, Bamboozled and Meet the Blacks."

After news of his death broke on Wednesday, fans, friends and celebrities took to Twitter to pay tribute to Mooney. See some of their tributes below:

