Paris Jackson Posts Touching Tributes to 2 of Her Friends Who Recently Died

Paris Jackson is remembering two of her late friends. The 22-year-old musician took to Instagram on Thursday to post tributes to two of her friends, Noah and Sofia, who both recently died.

In her first post, which Jackson wrote she was "late" sharing because she "still had to process" the news, the daughter of Michael Jackson remembered Noah as "such a special soul" that was "beautiful inside and out."

"i swear that chipped-tooth smile brought pure sunshine into every single room it entered," she captioned a series of pics and a video of herself with Noah. "i’m sorry life was so hard on you, and the world so cruel. you deserved nothing but light and joy and love, as that was what you brought into the lives of the people who knew you."

"it brings me peace to know you are now surrounded by those things, and no longer in pain," she continued. "rest in transition, little brother. you will never be forgotten."

Jackson began her post dedicated to Sofia by writing that one death "is already too much."

"i hate this.. sofia thank you so much for all of the cuddles, laughs, and friendship," she wrote. "there was never a dull moment with you. i’m going to miss the chills all over my body when hearing you sing, discovering new music together, the downtown adventures in the middle of the night, all of it."

"you came into my life when i really needed it, and i wish i could have been there for you towards the end," she continued. "you will be missed by so many. rest in transition love."

