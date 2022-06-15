Paris Hilton Has a Date With Tom Cruise Impersonator in 'Deep Fake' TikTok

Paris Hilton is taking fans' breath away with her latest TikTok post. On Tuesday, the heiress and DJ shared a video of her and Tom Cruise impersonator Miles Fisher getting ready as if they're going to a premiere together.

"Paris, I don't want to be late for this premiere. We got to go," Fisher, posing as Cruise using deep fake, synthetic media technology, says while putting on his tuxedo jacket.

Hilton then enters the room dressed in a sparkling gown. "We should always run fashionably late. It's your night," she responds.

"You are so absolutely beautiful," Fisher's Cruise responds before embracing Hilton and declaring, "I think we're really going to wow the world."

Hilton adds, "Do you think people are really going to think we're a couple?"

Fisher as Cruise answers, "I think most people will believe anything."

As Berlin's song, "Take My Breath Away," plays in the background, Hilton responds, "Story of my life."

The TikTok video has quickly gone viral with the socialite captioning the post, "I always do my own stunts (while always in full glam) 👸🏼✨💁🏼‍♀️💖 #Sliving #ThatsHot."

While Hilton wasn't actually on a date with the Top Gun: Maverick actor, she was hanging out with some real celebrities just last week. The Simple Life star was a guest at Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's wedding, which was also attended by Madonna, Drew Barrymore and Selena Gomez.

