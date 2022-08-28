Paramount Plus' 'On the Come Up' Hip-Hop Movie Debuts Official Trailer

The film, based on the best-selling Angie Thomas novel of the same name, follows the story of Bri (newcomer Jamila C. Gray), a 16-year-old gifted rapper, who attempts to take the battle rap scene by storm in order to lift up her family and do right by the legacy of her father -- a local hip hop legend whose career was cut short by gang violence. But when her first hit song goes viral for all the wrong reasons, she finds herself torn between the authenticity that got her this far and the false persona that the industry wants to impose upon her.