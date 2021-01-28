x
Pantry Organization: Ideas and Tips on Keeping Food Storage Tidy

If your pantry has seen better days, organization ideas can come in real handy right now. Since most of us are continuing to spend more time at home -- cooking, baking and, well, snacking more -- now's the time to up your pantry organization game.

Utilize different designs of organizers and shelving as instant storage solutions for a tidier, streamlined result. Having an organized pantry to come home to after stocking up at the grocery store makes at-home life easier. 

And while we're talking about the pantry, keeping the refrigerator organized is important, too!

Read on for ET Style's tips and tricks and shop our favorite organization items.

Over-the-Door Rack 

An over-the-door wire rack instantly adds more storage space. This tall tiered rack with eight adjustable shelves makes it easy to vertically organize jars of peanut butter, cans, baking items or whatever you need extra space for. 

8 Tier Over-the-Door Adjustable Wire Rack

ClosetMaid

ClosetMaid 8-Tier Over-the-Door Adjustable Wire Rack

Target

8 Tier Over-the-Door Adjustable Wire Rack

>ClosetMaid

$34 AT TARGET

Lazy Susan

Forgo messy rummaging for a Lazy Susan with 360-degree rotating action that makes grabbing spices and condiments easy while you're cooking. We highly recommend a multi-level design for more storage capabilities and one with a non-skid rubber lined base and raised edges. 

9.75 in. 2-Tier Lazy Susan in White

Lavish Home

Lavish Home 9.75 in. 2-Tier Lazy Susan in White

Home Depot

9.75 in. 2-Tier Lazy Susan in White

>Lavish Home

Decant Dry Foods

To know exactly where all your groceries end up, decant dry pantry foods such as snacks, cereal, oats, sugar and nuts into clear stackable airtight containers. Professional home organizing company, The Home Edit (celebs like Khloe Kardashian and Gwyneth Paltrow have called upon their services) has popularized this tidy look. Their collection of storage items are sold at the Container Store, along with their recognizable handwritten adhesive pantry labels -- or just make your own with a handheld label maker (great for noting and avoiding expired foods, too!).

The Container Store x The Home Edit Pantry Canisters

The Home Edit Pantry Canisters

The Container Store

The Container Store x The Home Edit Pantry Canisters

$10 AND UP AT THE CONTAINER STORE

The Container Store x The Home Edit Pantry Labels

The Home Edit Pantry Labels.jpg

The Container Store

The Container Store x The Home Edit Pantry Labels

$10 AT THE CONTAINER STORE

Divide into Bins

Whether it's for the walk-in pantry or fridge, place items in clear plastic open bins by size and category for easy access. Large bins can be reserved for big bags and boxes, while smaller bins with built-in dividers can section out tea bags, packets and other smaller goods. 

iDesign Stackable Cabinet Bins

iDesign Stackable Cabinet Bins

Bed, Bath & Beyond

iDesign Stackable Cabinet Bins

$11 AND UP AT BED BATH & BEYOND

Linus 3-Section Divided Cabinet Organizer

iDesign

iDesign Linus 3-Section Divided Cabinet Organizer

The Container Store

Linus 3-Section Divided Cabinet Organizer

>iDesign

$10 AT THE CONTAINER STORE

Tiered Shelves 

Things get lost in the pantry when you can't see what you already have (which can also lead to overbuying!). Add height to your pantry organization with a step, tiered shelf to literally elevate visibility. One with a grippy, non-skid surface is ideal so items don't slide all over the place. 

Copco Non-Skid Shelf Organizer

Copco Non-Skid Shelf Organizer

Bed, Bath & Beyond

Copco Non-Skid Shelf Organizer

$7 AT BED BATH & BEYOND

Store Produce in Containers 

Instead of shoving fruits and vegetables in the fridge drawers, keep them separated and tidy in individual clear containers, which also helps to keep them in the best condition (no more squished scallions!). Opt for containers with non-toxic activated carbon filters that absorb ethylene gas, removable basket for optimal airflow and adjustable vent, designed to slow down spoilage. 

OXO Greensaver Produce Keepers

OXO Greensaver Produce Keepers

The Container Store

OXO Greensaver Produce Keepers

$13 AND UP AT THE CONTAINER STORE

Drink Mat

Cans and bottles take up a lot of space. A rubber drink mat like the Fridge Monkey lets you stack beverages of all sizes and keep them in place -- no slipping or rolling around. 

Cooks Innovations Fridge Monkey Mat Refrigerator Organizer

Cooks Innovations Fridge Monkey Mat Refrigerator Organizer.jpeg

Walmart

Cooks Innovations Fridge Monkey Mat Refrigerator Organizer

$10 AT WALMART

Pots and Pans Organizer

Let's face it, pots and pans are frustratingly bulky and not easy to store. Minimize clutter and damage by investing in a slide-out organizer. Adjustable vertical dividers customize to the sizes of your pots, pans and lids so they're stored nicely. 

Hardware Resources Pots and Pans Drawer Organizer

Hardware Resources Pots and Pans Drawer Organizer

Wayfair

Hardware Resources Pots and Pans Drawer Organizer

$60 AT WAYFAIR (REGULARLY $67)

