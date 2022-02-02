'P-Valley' Adds Psalms Salazar and Gail Bean to Season 2

After experiencing breakout success when it first debuted in the summer of 2020, P-Valley is expected to return with new episodes in 2022. Ahead of its anticipated season 2, the Starz stripper drama created by Katori Hall revealed that it has added Psalms Salazar (Girl Lost: A Hollywood Thriller) and Gail Bean (Snowfall) to the cast.

Salazar joins as series regular Whisper, who, according to Starz, is “an enigmatic free spirit with a spooky streak who speaks in riddles and eerie truths. She’s blessed with a direct line to the universe and sight beyond the earthly realm. The air to Roulette’s fire, Whisper becomes a full-blown tornado when she hits the pole.”

Bean, meanwhile, will recur as Roulette, “a feisty wild child who truly lives up to her name -- she’s taking major risks and breaking allllll of Uncle Clifford’s rules. Like fire, she’s dangerous, unpredictable, and uncontrollable -- but dazzling to watch. On and off the pole, she’s turning The Pynk upside down.”

They join season 1 stars Brandee Evans (Mercedes), Shannon Thornton (Keyshawn), Elarica Johnson (Hailey), Harriett D. Foy (Pastor Woodbine), J. Alphonse Nicholson (Lil’ Murda), Parker Sawyers (Andre), Dan J. Johnson (Corbin), Tyler Lepley (Diamond), Skyler Joy (Gidget) and breakout Nicco Annan (Uncle Clifford).

Speaking of Uncle Clifford, Annan teased what’s to come for the fan-favorite character, who will have to come to terms with having a new business partner after spending so much “emotional angst” trying to save the club from outside proprietors. “It’s going to be very interesting to see how that relationship continues,” he said.

As for Uncle Clifford’s romantic life, Annan said, “Everybody needs love. And I think that that’s a part of what gave Clifford the energy or the strength to endure another day.” Whether that’s with Lil Murda or not remains to be seen.

“That part I’m waiting to find out myself,” the actor said, revealing at the time he hadn’t read any scripts yet. But that didn’t make him hesitate about returning to set. “I anticipate being back to work when it’s good and hot.”

In addition to the casting news, Starz shared a set tour of the new season, which first went into production last summer.

While the network didn’t confirm a premiere date, the video should be enough to satisfy fans until official footage is released. Especially thanks to Hall’s answers to fans questions about what’s in store for season 2, including how the pandemic will affect things at the Pynk and a collaboration with a big artist to be announced later.