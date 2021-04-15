Ozuna Tears Up as His Grandma Presents Him With Extraordinary Evolution Award at 2021 Latin AMAs

Ozuna's had an incredible rise, and he's just getting started. The Puerto Rican artist reflected on his meteoric rise and all that's led to his success while accepting the Extraordinary Evolution Award at the 2021 Latin American Music Awards on Thursday -- and teared up as his grandmother presented him with the honor.

The singer almost immediately burst into tears when his grandmother emerged from backstage with his award in hand. They shared an emotional hug before Ozuna took the mic to thank those who have helped him on his journey.

Ozuna credited his success to the lessons taught to him by his family, and sweetly dedicated his award to his grandmother, who was like a mother to him.

Ozuna -- who was nominated for seven awards at this year's Latin AMAs -- joins previous Extraordinary Evolution Award winners Becky G and Maluma. Ahead of his big award, Ozuna took the stage for a special performance of "Se Preparo," "Vaina Loca" and "Si No Te Quiere."

The performer made his musical debut in 2012, and he shot to fame soon after. Stars like Daddy Yankee, Luis Fonsi, Nicky Jam, Rosalía, Selena Gomez, Cardi B, The Black Eyed Peas and more are counted among Ozuna's many collaborators. And in addition to being one of the best-selling Latin music artists of all time, Ozuna also has the most one billion-views videos of any artist on YouTube.

In a 2019 interview with ET, Ozuna opened up about how his life experiences have all led to who he is today -- and the music he's shared with the world. "All the things that have happened in my life, good or bad, have helped shape me," he said. "Todo a servido para bien."

