'Outlander' Releases First Season 6 Teaser Trailer

Outlander won't return until next year for season 6, but Starz dropped the first teaser trailer, featuring brand new footage to whet everyone's appetite.

During a panel at New York Comic Con on Saturday, stars Caitriona Balfe, Sophie Skelton, Lauren Lyle, Cesar Domboy and John Bell appeared virtually to tout the upcoming season, while Sam Heughan, executive producer Maril Davis and author Diana Gabaldon were in person in New York City.

Season 6 kicks off following the dramatic events of the fifth season finale. Last time viewers saw Claire and Jamie, Claire had escaped a violent encounter with Lionel Brown and returned to Fraser's Ridge. With the threat of the Revolutionary War looming, Claire and Jamie must choose what is best for their family.

Watch the first teaser trailer for season 6 below.

Outlander returns in early 2022 on Starz. For more, watch below.

