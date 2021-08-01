'OutDaughtered' Star Danielle Busby Gives Update After Undergoing Tests for Mystery Illness

Danielle Busby is still looking for answers. The Outdaughtered star took to Instagram on Thursday to share an update after having tests done for her mystery illness.

The mother-of-six began by thanking everyone for their prayers, before sharing that she's glad she didn't have to undergo surgery this week.

"I went into my procedure on Monday pretty certain that I would be coming out with having to have a surgery, but my prayer was answered and NO surgery is needed," Danielle, 36, wrote. "I am thanking YOU ALL for the extra prayers because I believe in the POWER of PRAYER and I am certain these prayers helped my outcome."

"This doesn’t mean this is the end to my current struggles," she continued. "More test, lead to more doctors... but still no clear answer at the moment of what’s going on. Please understand, I am in the window of uncertainty and I only feel comfortable sharing as much as this."

She concluded by stating that she will continue to share more information on her health as "things start to unfold."

Danielle's news came the same day that her husband, Adam, shared that their daughter, Riley, spent the day at the doctor's offices after slipping in the bathroom while dancing.

"Riley just couldn’t let us end the day without a little extra excitement. This is what happens when you want to dance on the bathroom floor as your sisters are getting in and out of the tub," he wrote. "One staple for Riley! She was a trooper though."

Earlier this week, Adam had been the one to share that his wife was undergoing her "most invasive test so far."

Danielle first had a health scare in November, and has been attempting to figure out her mystery illness. She also went on Instagram Story and explained a bit of her health journey.

“I have been seeing multiple doctors to try & help figure out what’s going on with me. I was led to the care of a cardiologist and rheumatologist, who have both been amazing,” Danielle shared. "Lots of tests have been done for both doctors … some results have come back OK, and some … not so much."