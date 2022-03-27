Oscars 2022: The Complete Winners List

The 94th Academy Awards are here, and it's time to celebrate the best of the past year in film!
The 2022 Oscars kicked off Sunday, honoring the theme "Movie Lovers Unite" as the ceremony returned to the Dolby Theatre, in the heart of Hollywood, after last year's pandemic-modified awards show. The night was already historic, as Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes were the first all-female trio to host the ceremony, and there were plenty of star-studded moments and big wins throughout the evening.
The Power of the Dog led the pack in nominations this year, with 12 total nods, however the Netflix Western only won Best Director for Jane Campion. In a bit of an upset, CODA took the top prize of the night, winning Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor for Troy Kotsur. Other big winners included Will Smith, Jessica Chastain and Ariana DeBose, who rounded out the acting categories will well-deserved wins.
See the complete list of winners below, and follow along with ET's complete coverage throughout Oscars weekend.
Best Picture
Belfast
CODA **WINNER**
Don't Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Actor in a Leading Role
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield, tick, tick … Boom!
Will Smith, King Richard **WINNER**
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Actress in a Leading Role
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye **WINNER**
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Penelope Cruz, Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Actor in a Supporting Role
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kostur, CODA **WINNER**
Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Actress in a Supporting Role
Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story **WINNER**
Judi Dench, Belfast
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Directing
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog **WINNER**
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
CODA **WINNER**
Drive My Car
Dune
The Lost Daughter
The Power of the Dog
Writing (Original Screenplay)
Belfast **WINNER**
Don’t Look Up
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
The Worst Person in the World
Animated Feature Film
Encanto **WINNER**
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs the Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon
Documentary (Feature)
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul **WINNER**
Writing With Fire
Documentary (Short Subject)
Audible
Lead Me Home
The Queen of Basketball **WINNER**
Three Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies
International Feature Film
Drive My Car **WINNER**
Flee
The Hand of God
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
The Worst Person in the World
Film Editing
Don’t Look Up
Dune **WINNER**
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
tick...tick...BOOM!
Cinematography
Dune **WINNER**
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Sound
Belfast
Dune **WINNER**
No Time To Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Music (Original Score)
Don’t Look Up
Dune **WINNER**
Encanto
Parallel Mothers
The Power of the Dog
Music (Original Song)
"Be Alive" from King Richard
"Dos Oruguitas" from Encanto
"Down to Joy" from Belfast
"No Time to Die" from No Time to Die **WINNER**
"Somehow You Do" from Four Good Days
Costume Design
Cruella **WINNER**
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
Makeup and Hairstyling
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye **WINNER**
House of Gucci
Production Design
Dune **WINNER**
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Visual Effects
Dune **WINNER**
Free Guy
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Short Film (Animated)
Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper **WINNER**
Short Film (Live Action)
Ala Kachuu - Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye **WINNER**
On My Mind
Please Hold
The 2022 Oscars air live on Sunday, March 27 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC.
