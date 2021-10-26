Orlando Bloom Shares Romantic Birthday Post to Katy Perry: 'I'll Celebrate You Today and Everyday'

Mom and dad date night! Orlando Bloom honored his lady love, Katy Perry, on Monday, with a special tribute in honor of her 37th birthday.

Posting a photo of the dinner date, 44-year-old Bloom wrote, "We do life, we do love and it’s fun. I’ll celebrate you today and everyday. 🎂✨I love you. ❤️ ❤️ ❤️."

In the pic, Bloom is leaning over, speaking to Perry, who is wearing a "Birthday Girl" tiara and looking down at her birthday dessert.

Perry's fiancé has really been stepping up his game. Over the weekend, Bloom painted their 1-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove's, playroom with white daisies and helped put together some furniture for the room -- while shirtless.

His efforts caused Perry to declare him, "Dad of the year."

Also on her birthday, Perry guest hosted The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"Right now Ellen is filling in for me. She's at home breastfeeding my child," Perry joked on the show.

The pop star also opened up about motherhood.

"It's an experience unlike any other," Perry said of being a mom. "Now that I'm a mom my life is actually kind of totally different. And yet I realized, it's kind of similar to being a pop star. You're up all night, usually holding a bottle of some kind. There's vomit on the floor. And your boobs are always out."