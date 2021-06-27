Orlando Bloom Posts Sweet Family Pic with Katy Perry and Son Flynn

Orlando Bloom is getting in some quality time with his family. The Carnival Row star took to Instagram on Saturday to share a sweet photo of himself with Katy Perry and son Flynn.

The group is seemingly out enjoying a walk in the pic. Bloom stands between Perry and Flynn, holding Perry's hand on his left and Flynn's on his right. The pop star is dressed in a casual pink jumpsuit, while Bloom and Flynn wear matching white T-shirts.

"FAMILY," the 44-year-old actor captioned the snap, adding "LOVE❤️" vertically below it.

Bloom -- who shares 10-year-old Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr and 10-month-old daughter Daisy with Perry -- recently celebrated his first Father's Day as a dad of two. Perry couldn't help but mark the occasion with throwback video from when they welcomed daughter Daisy into the world.

"Happy first Father’s Day to to the healer of my heart and the giver of my greatest gift 🌼🕊... I love you WHOLE world ♥️," she wrote at the time.

Bloom really does have one big happy family. Kerr and Perry are good friends, and recently opened up about the joys of motherhood on Instagram Live.

"The kids are my number one love," marveled Kerr, who shares a 10-year-old son, Flynn, with Bloom, and two sons -- Hart, 3, and Myles, 1 -- with her husband, Snap Inc. CEO Evan Spiegel. "It’s just the best thing in the world, being a mom."

"It's the best job, and the most fulfilling," agreed Perry, who welcomed Daisy with Bloom back in August. "I feel like I got the opportunity to climb every single mountain, especially career-wise, and see those views, and a lot of them I'm really grateful for. But there was no feeling like the feeling of when I had my daughter."

See more in the video below.