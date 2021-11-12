x
Orlando Bloom Has Strong Thoughts About Katy Perry's Hair Transformation

Orlando Bloom doesn't think blondes have the most fun! The 44-year-old British actor was thrilled that his lady love, Katy Perry, dyed her hair from blonde back to black. 

Perry, 37, debuted the transformation at Wednesday's CMA Awards, posting a photo of her red carpet look as well as several videos of the hair dying process to Instagram. 

"I just think it’s time to give them everything they want 🤷🏼‍♀️ #viviennewestwood #cmaawards," Perry captioned the post, showing off her dark tresses. 

She got lots of love for her look in the comments section, including some from Bloom, who wrote, "Finally ❤️."

Perry teased her hair transformation last week, posting videos of herself with all different colors of hair, writing, "Choose ur player: what color would you choose? ❤️💛💙⁉️"

Bloom is clearly smitten with his fiancée. Last month he celebrated her birthday with a sweet post, writing, "We do life we do love and it’s fun. I’ll celebrate you today and everyday. 🎂✨I love you. ❤️ ❤️ ❤️"

ET's Lauren Zima spoke to Perry about having Bloom's support back in September at the Variety's Power of Women event. 

"I think behind every great woman is a great man," she told ET at the time. "He is an ally, and I love him and he handles my crazy really well."

