Olivia Wilde vs Shia LaBeouf: Untangling the ‘Don't Worry Darling’ Drama

Don't Worry Darling is proving to be a very ironic title for Olivia Wilde's sophomore directorial effort, as quite a bit of drama worth worrying about has unfolded over the course of production and the subsequent promotional blitz ahead of the film's release next month.

From the film's early casting shake-ups -- with Harry Styles taking over for Shia LaBeouf -- to Wilde's high-profile split from her long-time partner Jason Sudeikis and subsequent romance with her new leading man, drama, rumors and mild scandals have permeated every facet of the film's production.

Now, with the tensions between Wilde and LaBeouf coming to a head as the actor accuses the filmmaker of misrepresenting his exit from the film -- and rumors swirling over Florence Pugh's alleged feud with Wilde allegedly due to her romance with Styles and split from Sudeikis -- it feels like Don't Worry Darling risks being overshadowed by the controversy.

Amid the back-and-forth allegations and fan-fueled rumors, ET is breaking down all the Don't Worry Darling drama and examining the behind-the-scenes in-fighting and how the headline-grabbing feuds first formed.



The Casting Shakeup

In April 2020, news broke that Pugh and LaBeouf -- as well as Chris Pine -- had been cast as the leads of Wilde's forthcoming drama, which is set in the 1950s. At the time, Pugh was excited about the news and tweeted a screenshot of the casting reports, writing, "@oliviawilde just tagged me in a picture *gasp no.1* @oliviawilde casted me in a film *gasp no.2* @oliviawilde is my idol and allowed me to be a part of this fecking incredible cast. Shia?!? Chris?!? *gasp no.3*"

However, the harmony wasn't long-lived, it seems. In September 2020, news broke that Styles had signed on to the project to take over the role LaBeouf had been cast in. At the time, it was reported that LaBeouf had to back out due to scheduling conflicts.

However, in December 2020, allegations surfaced against LaBeouf leveled by his ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs, who accused him of emotional, physical and sexual abuse. The singer filed a lawsuit against LaBeouf, who denied the allegations. The lawsuit is currently set to be heard in court in April 2023. In the wake of the allegations, LaBeouf took a hiatus from acting altogether and largely stayed out of the public eye. LaBeouf and his on-and-off girlfriend Mia Goth welcomed a baby girl together, Isabel, in April of 2022.



Wilde's Version of Events

In February 2021, Wilde made some comments that many felt were directed at LaBeouf and his termination from Don't Worry Darling.

"Someone, who's a very established actor and director in this industry, gave me really terrible advice that was helpful because I just knew I had to do the opposite," Wilde told Emerald Fennell during Variety‘s “Directors on Directors” series. "They said, 'Listen, the way to get respect on a set, you have to have three arguments a day. Three big arguments that reinstate your power, remind everyone who's in charge, be the predator.' That is the opposite of my process. And I want none of that."

"The no a**holes policy, it puts everybody on the same level," she added. In concert with reports that LaBeouf had clashed with the other cast and crew, many felt that this remark was not-so-subtly directed at the mercurial actor.

In a cover story with Variety earlier this month, Wilde addressed LaBeouf's recasting directly and said that he'd been fired from the film because of his behavior.

"I say this as someone who is such an admirer of his work," Wilde shared, "His process was not conducive to the ethos that I demand in my productions. He has a process that, in some ways, seems to require a combative energy, and I don’t personally believe that is conducive to the best performances. I believe that creating a safe, trusting environment is the best way to get people to do their best work. Ultimately, my responsibility is to the production and to the cast to protect them. That was my job."

LaBeouf Fires Back

In the wake of Wilde's comments in her Variety interview, LaBeouf contacted the publication, and, according to the outlet, shared screenshots of text messages, video and an email he sent to Wilde taking issue with her recent comments.

He told Variety in an email that he “quit the film due to lack of rehearsal time” on Aug. 17, 2020. In a text sent to LaBeouf on Aug. 16, 2020 -- a day before he allegedly quit -- Wilde reportedly wrote, “Thanks for letting me in on your thought process. I know that isn’t fun. Doesn’t feel good to say no to someone, and I respect your honesty. I’m honored you were willing to go there with me, for me to tell a story with you. I’m gutted because it could have been something special. I want to make clear how much it means to me that you trust me. That’s a gift I’ll take with me.” According to Variety, Wilde said in a video sent to LaBeouf two days after he claims he quit, “I feel like I’m not ready to give up on this yet, and I, too, am heartbroken and I want to figure this out."

SOMEONE HOLD ME BACK



(the video olivia sent shia where she basically begged him to stay on the movie after ADMITTING that she knows shia makes florence uncomfortable) pic.twitter.com/ihlHOQlF6B — percy 🌊 || who the fuck’s gonna stop us ? (@percystardust) August 26, 2022

She continued, seemingly referencing, Pugh, “You know, I think this might be a bit of a wake-up call for Miss Flo, and I want to know if you’re open to giving this a shot with me, with us. If she really commits, if she really puts her mind and heart into it at this point and if you guys can make peace -- and I respect your point of view, I respect hers -- but if you guys can do it, what do you think? Is there hope? Will you let me know?”

In an email he wrote to Wilde following her Variety interview, which he shared with the website as well, LaBeouf told her, "I am a little confused about the narrative that I was fired, however. You and I both know the reasons for my exit. I quit your film because your actors & I couldn’t find time to rehearse."

"I know that you are beginning your press run for DWD and that the news of my firing is attractive clickbait, as I am still persona-non-grata and may remain as such for the rest of my life," LaBeouf added in the message to the director. "This situation with your film and my 'firing' will never have a court date with which to deal with the facts... If lies are repeated enough in the public they become truth. And so, it makes it that much harder for me to crawl out of the hole I have dug with my behaviors, to be able to provide for my family... Firing me never took place, Olivia. And while I fully understand the attractiveness of pushing that story because of the current social landscape, the social currency that brings. It is not the truth. So I am humbly asking, as a person with an eye toward making things right, that you correct the narrative as best you can. I hope none of this negatively effects [sic] you, and that your film is successful in all the ways you want it to be."

Wilde has yet to publicly respond to LaBeouf's message to Variety.



Wilde's Split and Subsequent Romance

The actress and her longtime fiancé, Sudeikis, called it quits in November 2020 -- two months after it was announced that Styles had been cast as the lead in the film. The pair share two children -- 8-year-old Otis and 5-year-old Daisy -- and the split came as a shock to many fans.

She and Styles first sparked romance rumors in January 2021, while still shooting Don't Worry Darling -- which wrapped production in February 2021. While the pair largely have kept their relationship out of the spotlight, the public's appetite for gossip and details has been voracious.

For the most part, Wilde and Sudeikis appeared to be as good at co-parenting as possible, until a high-profile incident this past April when Wilde was served with legal documents from her ex -- which were related to the former couple's children -- while making a presentation at CinemaCon.

Sudeikis' rep told ET at the time, "Papers were drawn up to establish jurisdiction relating to the children of Ms. Wilde and Mr. Sudeikis." The rep added that Sudeikis "had no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered as this would solely be up to the process service company involved and he would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner."

In her August interview with Variety, Wilde didn't hold back about her exact feelings following the events that unfolded at CinemaCon.

“It was my workplace,” Wilde said. "In any other workplace, it would be seen as an attack. It was really upsetting. It shouldn’t have been able to happen... I hated that this nastiness distracted from the work of so many different people and the studio that I was up there representing. To try to sabotage that was really vicious. But I had a job to do; I’m not easily distracted."

The fact that it transpired at all didn't come as a shock to Wilde, who said, "But, you know, sadly, it was not something that was entirely surprising to me. I mean, there’s a reason I left that relationship."



The Florence Feud

The rumor mill really kicked into high gear in the last few months, with speculation that Pugh and Wilde are at odds. The bulk of the so-called "evidence" is Pugh's lack of social media support and publicity for Don't Worry Darling -- although it's allegedly due to scheduling conflicts.

Wilde, however, shut down rumors of the bad blood in her interview with Variety this month. The 38-year-old director opened up about why she decided to cast the Little Women star for the lead role of Alice in the psychological thriller.

"I had been blown the f**k away by her," Wilde said in reference to Pugh's performance in the 2019 horror Midsommar. "I loved the film, but I loved her. I was just like, 'Well, she's extraordinary. She's clearly the most exciting young actress working today."

As the film went into production in the middle of the pandemic, Wilde praised Pugh's working relationship with Styles, and vice versa.

"We were all brought so close by the bubble of the production, " she says. "She was really a great supporter of his as someone who was newer to a film set. And he was such a great supporter of hers, as someone who understood it was her film."

According to Variety, Pugh declined to be interviewed for the story, further fueling speculation that the young actress is feuding with her director. Pugh's publicist told Variety she's filming Dune: Part Two in Budapest, but declining to be interviewed for a story focusing on Wilde is just the latest in a long list of tell signs that Pugh's not happy with Wilde.

Don't Worry Darling is set to premiere at the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 5, and will hit theaters Sept. 23.