Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis Call Off Engagement After 7 Years: Report

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis have split. The couple has reportedly ended their engagement after seven years. ET has reached out to Wilde and Sudeikis' reps for comment.

The actors are parents to two children; son Otis, 6, and daughter Daisy, 4. The Booksmart director and the Ted Lasso star began dating in November 2011, with Sudeikis proposing in late 2012.

"The split happened at the beginning of the year," a source close to the couple told People, who was first to report the news. "It's been amicable and they’ve transitioned into a great co-parenting routine. The children are the priority and the heart of the family’s relationship."

Wilde last posted a sweet photo of Sudeikis in June for Father's Day, writing, "You may have punched Baby Yoda, but it was worth it for this moment of the world’s greatest set-visit. Dads rule. Happy Fathers Day. ❤️"

ET had just spoken with Sudeikis on Thursday, where he praised Wilde as she worked on her new film, Don't Worry Darling, which got shut down for two weeks after a member tested positive for COVID-19.

"It's amazing to see her resilience and she just works her butt off," Sudeikis said, ahead of his Thundergong! benefit concert for Steps of Faith Foundation. "She's editing the stuff they already shot. She's using her time and she has so many other projects in the works that she kicks ass that way."

Last year, while promoting Booksmart, Wilde also told ET how "remarkable" it was to work with her then fiancé.

"There's still a shorthand that comes from being someone's closest partner, but I loved being able to just set him free because he's one of the best improvisers in the world," she expressed. "And I just loved that we got him to take this bit of information that we had in the script and run with it."

