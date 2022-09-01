Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh Post Pics Following Alleged 'Don't Worry Darling' Feud

Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh are trying their darndest to dispel rumors there's an ongoing feud in the wake of a new report detailing more behind-the-scenes drama on the set of Don't Worry Darling.

The 38-year-old star and director of the drama-shrouded psychological thriller took to Instagram on Friday -- the day the film hit theaters -- and posted a photo that included her, Pugh and Harry Styles. She tagged both actors in the photo and though she didn't name them in her caption, Wilde expressed gratitude to the stars of the film.

"Don’t Worry Darling is officially open. Aaahhhhhhhh!!!!!!!" she began her caption. "I’m so deeply grateful for this experience, and for the extraordinary effort of the group of artists who made it happen. We got together to tell a story for you, and we hope you have fun with it."

The post came on the same day Vulture reported that Wilde and Pugh got into a "screaming match" on the set when they were filming back in January 2021. According to the report, Pugh's disdain stemmed from Wilde's alleged frequent disappearances with Styles. Another point of contention reportedly came after the then-new couple attended a wedding together, this after Wilde's alleged to have told the cast and crew about following proper COVID protocols.

What's more, Vulture reported that the feud allegedly grew so intense that high-ranking Warner Bros. brass had to intervene. The report stated that Toby Emmerich, then the highest-ranking executive, played referee in the alleged feud.

But in a statement to ET, Warner Bros. co-chairpersons and CEOs Michael de Luca and Pamela Adby denied there's a conflict between Wilde and the studio.

"We are so proud of the work that Olivia Wilde has done making this incredibly beautiful and entertaining film and look forward to collaborating with her again," the joint statement read. "The studio is very grateful and appreciative of the tireless support by Olivia in bringing her vision to life from production through release. Any suggestion of conflict between the studio and Olivia is simply not true."

Pugh would later take to Instagram and also post a series of photos in honor of the film's theatrical release. In the series of photos, Pugh shared a screen shot of a scene that included Wilde. For good measure, Pugh also tagged Wilde in the post. It should also be noted that Pugh did not include Styles in the two Instagram posts she shared.

Don't Worry Darling's promotional blitz ahead of the theatrical release has been marred by not only Wilde and Pugh's "endless tabloid gossip," but also Wilde's high-profile split from her long-time partner, Jason Sudeikis, as well as tensions between Wilde and LaBeouf after the actor accused Wilde of misrepresenting his exit from the film.

There was also the "spit-gate" episode that consumed the nation.