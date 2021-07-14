Olivia Rodrigo Visits White House to Encourage Young People to Get Vaccinated

Olivia Rodrigo wants everyone to be happy and healthy! The 18-year-old musician visited the White House today to meet with President Joe Biden and promote younger people getting vaccinated against the coronavirus.

It all started on Tuesday when the president posted a throwback photo of himself on Instagram, writing, "I know this young person would've gotten vaccinated, but we've got to get other young people protected as well. Who's willing to help?"

Rodrigo replied to the post, commenting, "I'm in! See you tomorrow at the White House!" To which Biden replied, "@oliviarodrigo You bet!"

On Wednesday the "good 4 u" singer was spotted entering the White House wearing a pink plaid suit dress, black socks and white platform heels.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

"Olivia Rodrigo is stopping by the White House today with a clear message to young people: get vaccinated," President Biden tweeted. "It’s the best way to keep yourself and your loved ones safe from the dangerous new COVID-19 variants. Head to http://vaccines.gov to find a clinic near you."

JUST IN: Olivia Rodrigo addresses White House press corps: "I am beyond honored and humbled to be here today to help spread the message about the importance of youth vaccination. I am in awe of the work Pres. Biden and Dr. Fauci have done and was happy to help lend my support." pic.twitter.com/6fxljfzJCu — ABC News (@ABC) July 14, 2021

Rodrigo took to the podium in the press room, saying, "I am beyond honored to be here today to help spread the message about the importance of youth vaccination... It's important to have conversations with friends and family members encouraging all communities to get vaccinated and actually get to a vaccination site, which you can do more easily than ever before, given how many sites we have and easy it is to find them at vaccines.gov."