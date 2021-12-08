Olivia Rodrigo Performs 'Drivers License' at a California DMV

Olivia Rodrigo is bringing "drivers license" to the DMV! As part of NPR's Tiny Desk series, the 18-year-old singer performed some of her biggest hits at a California DMV.

"We are in a real-life DMV, which definitely has some interesting vibes to it," Rodrigo admitted, after kicking things off with her track, "good 4 u."

The teen next sang "traitor," her current "favorite song" off of her GRAMMY-nominated album, Sour, before moving over to the piano to perform a devastating rendition of her first single, "drivers license."

The breakup track features Rodrigo singing about finally getting her driver's license, making the DMV the perfect location for the performance.

She ended things on an upbeat note, by performing "deja vu," the song that addresses her "frustration about how relationships are recycled."

All of the songs Rodrigo performed are widely thought to be about her rumored relationship split with her High School Musical: The Musical: The Series co-star, Joshua Bassett, who recently released three tracks of his own.

Specifically, "drivers license" is thought to be about how Bassett broke up with Rodrigo for "a blonde girl" that many believe to be Disney Channel star Sabrina Carpenter, who Bassett was rumored to be dating at the time. The public response to the song was swift and unpleasant for 20-year-old Bassett.

In a recent interview with GQ, Bassett said that he tried to talk to Rodrigo in the aftermath of the song, but she "hasn't spoken to me since 'drivers license' came out."

Bassett's latest quotes about Rodrigo contradict what he told ET in March, as he said that he and his co-star laughed off the drama surrounding the song.

"Olivia's amazing," he said at the time. "We were filming the season throughout everything going on, and all is well. And we finished strong, and it was really great."

As for what Rodrigo thinks about all of the chatter surrounding her love life, in an August interview with GQ she said that she tries to stay away from all that drama.

"I try not to look at stuff like that, to be completely honest. I like to think that if there's actually something that I should know about, my team would tell me," she said. "It was really hard for me to watch people on TikTok and stuff that dissect my 17-year-old love life. That was really weird. But again, I think I understood the curiosity. It doesn't affect me; it doesn't matter. It doesn't affect my songwriting and my life."