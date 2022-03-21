Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X and More to Make Special Appearances at 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards

The 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards is adding even more star power to its already stacked line-up!

It was announced on Monday that this year's show will feature special appearances from Olivia Rodrigo, Silk Sonic, Lil Nas X, Avril Lavigne and many more, who joined the previously announced slate of A-list performers, including Jennifer Lopez, Megan Thee Stallion, and John Legend, to name a few.

Additional celebs set to make special appearances, as iHeartMedia and FOX Entertainment just announced, include Billy Porter, The Kid LAROI, David Guetta, Shaun White, All Time Low, Willow Smith, Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Gina Torres, Oliver Hudson, Taylor Momsen, Lainey Wilson, Dove Cameron, Danica McKellar.

LL Cool J, who will also be hosting the show, said he's looking forward to the big night.

"It’s an honor to return to the stage as host of the iHeartRadio Music Awards and bring live music back to fans all over the world as we celebrate our favorite artists," he shared in a previously released statement. "I have a special performance for the fans, and the show will have some great surprises throughout the night."

In addition to performing, Lopez will be honored with the prestigious 2022 iHeartRadio Icon Award, which celebrates and honors performers' "impact on pop culture, longevity and continued relevance as a touring and radio force with a loyal fan base worldwide," according to a press release.

The full list of nominees were announced back in January, and include Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo, Karol G, Drake, Ed Sheeran, Megan Thee Stallion, Bad Bunny and many more.

This year, listeners will have the chance to decide winners in several new and established categories. Fan voting will determine this year’s Best Fan Army, Best Lyrics, Best Cover Song, Best Music Video, the Social Star Award, Favorite Tour Photographer, TikTok Bop of the Year and the first-ever TikTok Songwriter of the Year and Best Comeback Album.

Social voting began on Jan. 27 and will close on March 15 at 11:59 p.m. PT for all categories. Fans can vote on Twitter using the appropriate category and nominee hashtags or by visiting iHeartRadio.com/awards.

The 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards will air live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, on Tuesday, March 22 on Fox. The event can also be heard on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app.