Olivia O'Brien Says She Dated Pete Davidson, Explains How Things Ended

Olivia O’Brien is giving the world the story of her quick romance with Pete Davidson. On the BFFs With Dave Portnoy, Josh Richards and Brianna Chickenfry podcast, the “I Hate U, I Love U” singer confirmed that things were on, and then off, with the Saturday Night Live alum.

When asked by the hosts about their romance, O’Brien wondered how they knew. “Where did you hear that?” she asked. “How did you hear that?”

When the hosts informed her that it was a blind item on the popular gossip site DeuxMoi, she opened up about her time with Davidson, whom she dated in October 2020. “I didn’t think that anyone knew about that,” she said. “I really didn’t.”

When asked about Davidson’s appeal, O’Brien shared a few qualities about the King of Staten Island star. “He’s hot,” she said. “And he’s really funny and he’s really sweet. He’s a really sweet guy.”

O’Brien claimed the actor ended things with her via text. “He texted me and he was like, ‘I'm seeing someone else, so like, I can’t,’” she said.

O’Brien said that she understands why he ended things and was also talking to other women during the time they dated.

“He lived in New York,” she said. “And we only hung out in person very few times, so I get it.”

Shortly after ending things, Davidson began dating Phoebe Dynevor. The two were first spotted in the U.K. in March 2021. However, in August, the comedian and the actress split.

Now, Davidson is in a relationship with Kim Kardashian. The Kardashians star and the comedian were first spotted together in October 2021.

Davidson hasn’t only built a strong relationship with the SKIMS founder, he’s good with her four children as well.

"Seeing him with her children has made her fall even harder for Pete," the source said. "Kim and Pete are very invested in each other and feel closer than ever. They had an amazing time in Tahiti and can't wait for what the future holds."